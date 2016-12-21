Swiss convict Brazilian companies in Petrobras scandal

ZURICH Dec 21 Switzerland's Office of the
Attorney General has convicted the Brazilian company Odebrecht
SA and one of its subsidiaries of inadequate corporate
organisation in connection with the Petrobras affair, it said on
Wednesday.
"The conviction, which takes the form of a summary penalty
order, is part of a coordinated conclusion to the proceedings,
initiated by Switzerland and also involving Brazil and the USA,"
the OAG said in a statement.
Odebrecht and its CNO unit have to pay Switzerland 117
million Swiss francs ($114 million). Swiss proceedings against
another Brazilian company, Braskem SA, have been dropped but the
company will pay compensation of 94.5 million francs, it added.
($1 = 1.0253 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)