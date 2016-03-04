Brazil police confirm two detention warrants in Lula's hometown

SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazilian federal police said
on Friday they were carrying out 33 search warrants and 11
detention warrants in the Operation Carwash anti-graft
investigation, including two in Sao Bernardo do Campo, the
hometown of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Local media reported that Lula was being brought in for
questioning in the sweeping corruption investigation involving
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
