Brazil police confirm two detention warrants in Lula's hometown

SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazilian federal police said on Friday they were carrying out 33 search warrants and 11 detention warrants in the Operation Carwash anti-graft investigation, including two in Sao Bernardo do Campo, the hometown of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Local media reported that Lula was being brought in for questioning in the sweeping corruption investigation involving state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alexandre Caverni; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

