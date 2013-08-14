Brazil's Cosan pulls out of deal for ALL stake purchase

SAO PAULO Aug 14 Cosan SA Industria e Comercio
, Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol producer, has
pulled out a deal to buy a stake in logistics company ALL
America Latina Logistica SA, it said in a filing on
Wednesday.
The deal, which called for Cosan to buy up to 900 million
reais ($391 million) in ALL shares, had been announced early
last year but depended on conditions that have not been met yet,
Cosan said. It will hold a conference call at 14:30 local time
(1730 GMT) to provide further details.
Cosan posted a surprise second-quarter loss due to the
noncash impact of a weaker local currency on dollar-denominated
debt. It has looked for other revenue sources recently, as
Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry has been weak since the 2008
U.S. banking crisis.
Cosan already controls logistics company Rumo Logistica and
is a partner with oil major Royal Dutch Shell in a fuel
distribution and sugar venture called Raizen.
In late June, Cosan said ALL was not completing sugar
shipping contracts because it had prioritized grains shipments.
ALL responded that it gave no priority to one kind of cargo over
another, but acknowledged that it had not been able to transport
everything it committed to due to delays in the expansion of
rail lines and port capacity.