Brazil Cosan looking for consolidation opportunities, says CFO

SAO PAULO, April 15 Cosan Ltd, the holding company that controls Brazil's No. 1 sugar and ethanol producer, is looking for opportunities in energy and infrastructure investments in the country, Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Martins said on Wednesday.

An economic downturn and rising borrowing costs in Brazil have forced Cosan to build cash positions, allowing it to "carefully analyze more investments in those two areas," Martins said at an event sponsored by Fitch Ratings. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
