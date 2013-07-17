CPFL Renováveis completes first Brazil IPO since April

* CPFL Renováveis shares price at 12.51 reais, bottom of
range
* Company raises $459.49 million in offering
* BTG Pactual, Previ had pledged to pour $411 mln into IPO
SAO PAULO, July 17 CPFL Energias Renováveis SA,
the alternative energy unit of Brazilian utility CPFL Energia SA
, on Wednesday completed the first initial public
offering in the country since April.
Recent market turmoil had forced other companies to
reconsider similar plans.
Shares of CPFL Renováveis, as the company is known, priced
at 12.51 reais, the low end of a suggested price range of 12.51
reais to 15.01 reais, according to information on the website of
Brazil's securities regulator CVM.
The CPFL Renováveis IPO is the first since April 25, when BB
Seguridade Participações SA and Smiles SA
raised a combined 12.6 billion reais in two separate offerings.
A sudden shift in market mood since then forced two other
Brazilian companies to rethink their IPOs.
The São Paulo-based company and its shareholders raised 1.03
billion reais ($459.49 million) in the offering. It sold 38.77
million common shares in a so-called primary offering, while
shareholders, including private equity firm Patria
Investimentos, sold 43.96 million shares in a secondary
offering.
BTG Pactual Group, a bank handling the deal, and state-run
pension fund Previ pledged to pour at least 890
million reais into the IPO if investor demand fell short.
In a primary offering, proceeds from the IPO go to the
company's coffers; a secondary offering is the mechanism by
which shareholders may fully or partially cash out their stake.
The company hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
manage the transaction, alongside Morgan Stanley & Co.,
Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, BB Investimentos
and BTG Pactual.
CPFL Renováveis' is the second BTG Pactual-sponsored IPO
this year with some sort of guarantee to bolster the
transaction.
The other structured deal involving a guarantee mechanism
was the IPO of Biosev SA, which fetched $407 million
in an unusual IPO involving a money-back guarantee to help allay
concerns over Brazil's sinking equity markets. Previ, which
stands for Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do
Brasil, is the nation's largest pension fund.