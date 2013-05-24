Brazil's CPFL Renováveis revives IPO plans as market gains steam

SAO PAULO May 24 CPFL Energias Renováveis SA, the alternative energy unit of Brazilian utility CPFL Energia SA , revived plans for an initial public offering, seven months after scrapping them on concern of growing government meddling in the electricity sector.

The Sao Paulo-based company said late on Thursday it asked regulators to consider the plan, which would include a primary and secondary offering of shares, according to a securities filing. The plan still depends on "market conditions," the filing said.

The company had scrapped the IPO in October, citing the global economic downturn and the federal government's decision to aggressively reduce energy rates when it renews utility contracts for power transmission and distribution companies.

The company did not elaborate on terms of the transaction or mention the banks it hired to carry out the IPO.