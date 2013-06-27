UPDATE 1-Brazil's CPFL Renováveis seeks $665 mln in IPO

* Suggested price is 12.51 reais-15.01 reais a share

* CPFL to proceed with IPO despite recent market turmoil

* BTG Pactual, Previ pledge $411 mln in capital for IPO

SAO PAULO, June 27 CPFL Energias Renováveis SA, the alternative energy unit of Brazilian utility CPFL Energia SA , plans to raise up to 1.46 billion reais ($665 million) in an initial public offering slated for next month, despite recent market turmoil that has forced other companies to reconsider similar plans.

CPFL Renováveis, as the company is known, suggested a price range of 12.51 reais to 15.01 reais a share for the IPO, which may price as early as July 17, according to a securities filing on Thursday. BTG Pactual Group, a bank handling the deal, and pension fund Previ pledged to pour at least 890 million reais into the IPO if investor demand falls short.

The IPO comes as a sudden shift in market mood led two other Brazilian companies to rethink their IPOs in the past week. Those looking to go public are facing a delicate balancing act: how to offer adequate risk and returns to investors as growth in Latin America's largest economy remains weak and market conditions elsewhere sour.

The São Paulo-based company will sell 27.98 million common shares in a so-called primary offering, while shareholders, including Patria Investimentos, will sell 43.96 million shares in a secondary offering. Additional and supplementary lots would add 25.18 million shares to the offering.

The size of the BTG Pactual-Previ firm guarantee represents about 55 percent of the combined primary and secondary offerings. In a primary offering, proceeds from the IPO go to the company's coffers; a secondary offering is the mechanism by which shareholders may fully or partially cash out their stake.

The company hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to manage the transaction, alongside Morgan Stanley & Co., Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, BB Investimentos and BTG Pactual.

BTG PACTUAL

CPFL Renováveis' is the second BTG Pactual-sponsored IPO this year in which some sort of guarantee has been put forth to bolster the transaction.

The other structured deal involving a guarantee mechanism was the IPO of Biosev SA, which fetched $407 million in an unusual IPO involving a money-back guarantee to help allay concerns over Brazil's sinking equity markets. Previ, which stands for Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil, is the nation's largest pension fund.

CPFL Renováveis had canceled the IPO plan last October, citing the global economic downturn and the federal government's decision to reduce energy rates aggressively in exchange for the renewal of expiring utility contracts for power transmission and distribution companies.

"With a more reasonable lower-end price, strong brand, reputable management team and solid balance sheet, we see appetite for the CPFL Renováveis IPO," Lilyanna Yang, an energy industry analyst with UBS Securities in São Paulo, wrote in a client note on Thursday.

Yang expects shares of CPFL Renováveis to price at the lower end of the suggested price range.

The share offering of Smiles SA, the customer loyalty unit of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which took place in April, was also propped up by a commitment by private equity fund General Atlantic LLC.

Brazil's once-hyped IPO market was slowly rebounding until April, though not as swiftly as some bankers hoped, as investors remain skittish over the risk of overpriced deals, flagging economic growth and the impact of heavy state interference in areas of the economy such as the electricity and banking sectors.

But when global markets began unraveling late in May, the recovery in IPO deals rapidly reversed course.

Votorantim Cimentos SA, Brazil's top cement producer, scrapped its $4.8 billion IPO following disagreements with investors over price, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's third-biggest airline, may cancel its $450 million share offering because of adverse market conditions, another source has said.