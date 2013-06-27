UPDATE 1-Brazil's CPFL Renováveis seeks $665 mln in IPO

* Suggested price is 12.51 reais-15.01 reais a share
* CPFL to proceed with IPO despite recent market turmoil
* BTG Pactual, Previ pledge $411 mln in capital for IPO
SAO PAULO, June 27 CPFL Energias Renováveis SA,
the alternative energy unit of Brazilian utility CPFL Energia SA
, plans to raise up to 1.46 billion reais ($665
million) in an initial public offering slated for next month,
despite recent market turmoil that has forced other companies to
reconsider similar plans.
CPFL Renováveis, as the company is known, suggested a price
range of 12.51 reais to 15.01 reais a share for the IPO, which
may price as early as July 17, according to a securities filing
on Thursday. BTG Pactual Group, a bank handling the deal, and
pension fund Previ pledged to pour at least 890
million reais into the IPO if investor demand falls short.
The IPO comes as a sudden shift in market mood led two other
Brazilian companies to rethink their IPOs in the past week.
Those looking to go public are facing a delicate balancing act:
how to offer adequate risk and returns to investors as growth in
Latin America's largest economy remains weak and market
conditions elsewhere sour.
The São Paulo-based company will sell 27.98 million common
shares in a so-called primary offering, while shareholders,
including Patria Investimentos, will sell 43.96 million shares
in a secondary offering. Additional and supplementary lots would
add 25.18 million shares to the offering.
The size of the BTG Pactual-Previ firm guarantee represents
about 55 percent of the combined primary and secondary
offerings. In a primary offering, proceeds from the IPO go to
the company's coffers; a secondary offering is the mechanism by
which shareholders may fully or partially cash out their stake.
The company hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
manage the transaction, alongside Morgan Stanley & Co.,
Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, BB Investimentos
and BTG Pactual.
BTG PACTUAL
CPFL Renováveis' is the second BTG Pactual-sponsored IPO
this year in which some sort of guarantee has been put forth to
bolster the transaction.
The other structured deal involving a guarantee mechanism
was the IPO of Biosev SA, which fetched $407 million
in an unusual IPO involving a money-back guarantee to help allay
concerns over Brazil's sinking equity markets. Previ, which
stands for Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do
Brasil, is the nation's largest pension fund.
CPFL Renováveis had canceled the IPO plan last October,
citing the global economic downturn and the federal government's
decision to reduce energy rates aggressively in exchange for the
renewal of expiring utility contracts for power transmission and
distribution companies.
"With a more reasonable lower-end price, strong brand,
reputable management team and solid balance sheet, we see
appetite for the CPFL Renováveis IPO," Lilyanna Yang, an energy
industry analyst with UBS Securities in São Paulo, wrote in a
client note on Thursday.
Yang expects shares of CPFL Renováveis to price at the lower
end of the suggested price range.
The share offering of Smiles SA, the customer
loyalty unit of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA,
which took place in April, was also propped up by a commitment
by private equity fund General Atlantic LLC.
Brazil's once-hyped IPO market was slowly rebounding until
April, though not as swiftly as some bankers hoped, as investors
remain skittish over the risk of overpriced deals, flagging
economic growth and the impact of heavy state interference in
areas of the economy such as the electricity and banking
sectors.
But when global markets began unraveling late in May, the
recovery in IPO deals rapidly reversed course.
Votorantim Cimentos SA, Brazil's top cement producer,
scrapped its $4.8 billion IPO following disagreements with
investors over price, a source with knowledge of the situation
told Reuters.
Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's third-biggest
airline, may cancel its $450 million share offering because of
adverse market conditions, another source has said.