UPDATE 1-Brazil tweaks credit card rules to lower interest rates

SAO PAULO Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy
body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines
offered by credit card companies, in a long-expected move aimed
at reducing interest rates for consumers.
The National Monetary Council said consumers could only use
for one month the high-cost revolving credit lines that
automatically finance consumers who do not pay their monthly
bills in full.
In new rules that banks must adopt by April 3, the balance
must be financed in installments with lower rates, the council
decided.
Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's second-largest
private-sector bank, praised the council's decision, saying the
new rules "will stimulate the adequate use of emergency credit
lines such as the revolving lines."
Credit card industry association Abecs said the restrictions
on revolving credit lines and automatic availability of other
forms of financing to consumers will potentially reduce
delinquency rates and reduce interest rates.
