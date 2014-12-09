版本:
Brazil November consumer defaults rise from year earlier -Serasa

An index measuring consumer defaults in Brazil rose 10.9 percent in November from a year earlier due to rising interest rates and a weaker job market, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.

The index declined 1.2 percent compared to October, as fewer working days led to a drop in the number of bounced checks. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, Editing by Franklin Paul)
