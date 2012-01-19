Brazil mulls cutting tax on consumer loans-report

* Brazil could cut IOF tax on loans, Valor says
* Govt worried with pace of slowdown, paper says
* Finance Ministry spokeswoman declines to comment
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Brazil's government is
considering cutting a financial transactions tax on some
consumer loans, the second such move in as many months, to fend
off an economic slowdown, a local newspaper said on Thursday.
The so-called IOF tax on household loans with maturities
longer than one year could be trimmed to 2 percent from 2.5
percent now, Valor Econômico said, without saying how it got the
information. The tax had been reduced last month from 3 percent.
The report underscores President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to
stave off a slowdown that could hamper the strongest job market
in decades in Latin America's largest economy. It also comes a
day after the central bank slashed borrowing costs for a fourth
straight time to kick-start growth.
The government targets growth of about 4 percent this year,
faster than the 3 percent estimated by private sector
economists, Valor said. If activity reacts too slowly to the
measures, further steps could be taken, the paper said, without
elaborating.
A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry in Brasilia declined
to comment on "unsourced stories." Efforts to reach central bank
media officials in Brasilia and Sao Paulo were unsuccessful.
The Valor story also said that the government has grown
"worried" with a recent gain in the real, Brazil's
currency. The real, which is up 5.5 percent this year against
the U.S. dollar, is rallying as exporters are bringing home part
of their proceeds from overseas sales, the paper added.