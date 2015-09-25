WRAPUP 3-Brazil's beleaguered currency rebounds after intervention threat

* Tombini does not rule out using reserves to boost currency
* Real rebounds, ends day below 4 per dollar
* Unemployment rate rose in August to 5-year high
By Alonso Soto and Walter Brandimarte
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Brazil's currency
rebounded strongly after the central bank vowed to defend it
with every weapon it had, lifting the real off all times lows
struck earlier on Thursday as investors fretted over the outlook
for Latin America's largest economy.
A growing political crisis that threatens to unseat
President Dilma Rousseff and a deepening economic recession have
dragged the Brazilian real to its weakest level since the
currency was created in 1994.
The real plumbed a new low of 4.248 to the U.S. dollar
before bouncing back to end the day at 3.99 after central bank
president Alexandre Tombini warned he was ready to use Brazil's
$371 billion foreign reserves to calm the foreign exchange
market if needed.
"In this process, all instruments are available for the
central bank," Tombini told an unscheduled press briefing.
"Foreign reserves are an insurance that could and should be
used."
The currency rallied further, bringing its gains for the day
to 3.0 percent, after the Treasury announced a program of daily
debt auctions to provide liquidity to the local debt market.
Brazil's main stock index also rebounded from
earlier losses of as much as 2.0 percent and was up 0.2 percent
in late afternoon trading.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said late on Thursday that the
program helped ease market jitters and reaffirmed that some
foreign reserves could be sold to dampen volatility.
Despite the pressure on the currency, Tombini reaffirmed the
central bank's policy of keeping interest rates at current
levels for a prolonged period even as it raised its inflation
forecast to well above its official target.
In a quarterly report released on Thursday, the bank raised
its 2016 inflation forecast to 5.3 percent from 4.8 percent.
The worsening inflation outlook added the difficulties for
policymakers, reluctant to raise interest rates during a
worse-than-expected recession.
Unemployment rose for an eighth straight month in August to
the highest in over five years, although the increase was
slightly smaller than markets expected, data showed on Thursday.
Some economists warned the central bank risked putting the
real under more pressure if it does not raise interest rates at
its next scheduled rate-setting meeting on Oct. 21.
"If the central bank does not hike in the next meeting, they
will see another round of deterioration," Santander Securities
strategist Sandro Sobral said in a note to clients.
The crisis has fueled concern that another credit rating
agency will follow Standard & Poor's example and cut Brazil's
rating to junk status, forcing many global funds to dump its
bonds from their portfolios.
Treasury Chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday that Brazil
would be able to avoid further credit rating downgrades if it
succeeds in approving its latest fiscal package and showing
long-term commitment to rebalancing its public accounts.
Roussef's efforts to shore up deteriorating government
finances will face a major test on Wednesday, when Brazil's
Senate votes on whether to overturn presidential vetoes aimed at
averting a surge in public spending.
Rousseff's approval ratings have cratered to single digits
less than a year after she was re-elected last October, under
pressure from the darkening economic outlook as well as a
corruption scandal raging around key members of her Workers
Party.
