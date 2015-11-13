Brazil's CSN loss doubles as expenses spike

SAO PAULO Nov 13 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil's second-largest flat steel maker, had its net loss doubled in the third quarter after sales and financial expenses surged.

In a securities filing on Friday, the company commonly known as CSN reported a net loss of 532.7 million reais ($141 million) last quarter, compared with a shortfall of 250.1 million reais a year ago. The result, however, was smaller than the loss of 709 million reais estimated in a Reuters poll.

Debt excluding cash and other liquid assets reached 6.6 times 12-month trailing operational earnings at the end of the quarter, the filing said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)