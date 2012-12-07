版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 19:15 BJT

Brazil to fight bets against exchange rate, minister says

BRASILIA Dec 7 The Brazilian government will intervene in the currency markets every time that investors bet against the real, Trade and Industry Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Friday.

Any currency interventions will aim to protect competitiveness, Pimentel said, adding that the exchange rate regime continues to be a floating one.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐