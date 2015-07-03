UBS has whistleblower deal in Brazil currency investigation - paper

SAO PAULO, July 3 Swiss lender UBS AG
made a whistleblower deal with Brazilian
authorities investigating the suspected rigging of Brazil's
currency market and will receive no punishment in the case, a
local newspaper reported on Friday.
The investigation, which involves 15 of the world's largest
banks, began following the presentation of evidence by UBS,
Valor Economico reported, without naming its sources.
A UBS press representative did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
In a document released Thursday, antitrust watchdog Cade
alleged the banks colluded to influence benchmark currency rates
in Brazil by aligning positions and pushing transactions in a
way that deterred competitors from the market between 2007 and
2013, at least. Foreign exchange trading in Brazil is estimated
at about $3 trillion a year, excluding swaps and derivative
transactions.
The banks named in the Cade probe are Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays
Plc, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG
, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura Holdings Inc, Royal Bank of Canada,
Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Standard Bank Group Ltd
, Standard Chartered Plc and UBS.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)