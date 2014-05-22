UPDATE 2-Brazil drugstore firm rejects $2 bln offer from CVS -report

(Adds CVS declining to comment)
SAO PAULO May 22 A formal bid by CVS Caremark
Corp to purchase Brazilian drugstore firm DPSP has been
rejected by the company, a Brazilian news website reported on
Thursday.
News magazine Exame said CVS had made a formal bid to
purchase DPSP for about 4.5 billion reais ($2 billion).
U.S.-based CVS is being advised by local investment firm
Patria Investimentos, while DPSP hired Morgan Stanley to
help advise in the negotiations, according to Exame.
Last year, CVS purchased Drogaria Onofre, Brazil's
eighth-largest drugstore chain by sales, in its first
international venture. Brazil's pharmacy industry has in recent
years seen a surge of mergers and acquisitions as the country's
middle class grew.
DPSP, which includes the Drogaria Sao Paulo and Pacheco
chains, is Brazil's third-largest drugstore operator by number
of stores according to the Abramafa pharmacy association, with
840 stores in 80 cities. It trails Raia Drogasil and Brasil
Pharma.
Representatives for DPSP said the company would not confirm
the report, while representatives for Patria Investimentos
declined to comment. CVS's public relations director also
declined to comment and Morgan Stanley in Brazil did not
immediately respond to request for comment.
($1 = 2.217 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by G
Crosse and Andrea Ricci)