Brazil expects Samarco dam-disaster deal by Friday

BRASILIA Feb 17 The Brazilian government
expects to reach agreement by Friday with Samarco Mineração SA
to settle a 20 billion-real ($4.9 billion) lawsuit
for damages related to a deadly November dam disaster, a
spokesman for Brazil's attorney general said on Wednesday.
Brazil has sued Samarco, a 50-50 iron ore mining joint
venture between Brazil's Vale SA and Australia's BHP
Billiton Ltd, for 20 billion reais ($4.8 billion) after
the dam, which held iron ore tailings, burst in Brazil's Minas
Gerais state.
The government considers the tragedy the worst environmental
disaster in the country's history.
($1 = 4.0411 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)