UPDATE 3-Brazil expects $4.9 bln Samarco dam disaster deal by Friday

* Samarco could reopen this year if accord signed next week
* Environment agency says awaits tougher Samarco action plan
* Samarco says presenting new recovery plan on Wednesday
(Adds that Samarco comment and its plan to submit new remedial
plan on Wednesday)
By Anthony Boadle and Marta Nogueira
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 17 The Brazilian
government expects to reach an agreement by Friday with
Samarco Mineração SA to settle a 20 billion-real ($4.9 billion)
lawsuit for damages in a deadly dam disaster, Brazil's attorney
general Luís Inácio Adams said on Wednesday.
If that deal is signed by next week, Samarco, shut since the
Nov. 5 accident, could resume mining operations later this year,
Adams said. Samarco is a 50-50 iron ore joint venture
between Brazil's Vale SA and Australia's BHP Billiton
Ltd
"The companies and state governments tell me that the
environmental issues can be resolved quickly if the agreement is
signed this month, in which case it is quite possible that the
company can resume operations this year," Adams said.
Brazil sued Samarco after a dam at its mine in Brazil's
Minas Gerais state burst, creating a tsunami of mud and waste
that killed at least 17 people. The wave flooded hundreds of
kilometers of river valleys in two states and eventually reached
the Atlantic Ocean. The government considers the tragedy
Brazil's biggest environmental disaster.
If an accord is reached by Friday, the agreement should be
signed in the presence of President Dilma Rousseff and the state
governors next week or by the end of the month, the attorney
general's press office said on Wednesday.
Marilene Ramos, head of Brazil's environmental protection
agency IBAMA, confirmed that the formal signing of the accord
would happen before the end of the month.
Ramos sees a Samarco accord as the first step in ensuring
the public that damage will be repaired or compensated and that
the company will make sufficient changes to allow it to resume
mining and put laid-off employees back to work.
The proposed deal with Samarco, which will have the
financial guarantee of Vale and BHP, will create a foundation to
manage recovery, restoration and compensation funds and manage
the long-term repair of environmental damage, Ramos said.
Ramos added, though, that Samarco's initial efforts to write
a long-term environmental recovery plan, which were rejected by
IBAMA on Jan. 28, will have to improve.
"We're still waiting for immediate measures, with a bigger
and more effective scope, to fight the sediments that are in the
rivers and reduce the intense cloudiness of the rivers," she
said.
Samarco plans to file a revised recovery plan later on
Wednesday, the company said in an e-mailed response to
questions.
"It is a robust plan to re-establish environmental quality
in the affected area," the statement said, citing Mary de Souza
Junior, a Samarco director of projects.
($1 = 4.0411 Brazilian reais)
(Writing and additional reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Grant McCool, Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)