UPDATE 3-Samarco sensors gave warnings well before Brazil damburst -Globo

By Jeb Blount and Brad Haynes
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 25 Brazilian iron ore miner
Samarco Mineração SA received serious danger warnings from
ground sensors in 2014 and 2015, before a deadly dam burst last
November that caused widespread environmental destruction, Globo
TV's Fantastico news magazine said on Sunday.
The alerts, from probes driven deep into the dam's structure
to detect ground moisture and stability, reached as high as
"emergency" levels, Fantastico said, citing Samarco-commissioned
engineering studies provided to prosecutors investigating the
case. The damburst is considered by many to be the worst
environmental disaster in Brazil's history.
Samarco, a 50-50 joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA
and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd, is in
talks with Brazilian federal and state prosecutors and
environmental agencies to settle a 20 billion real ($5 billion)
public lawsuit.
Fantastico said the studies did not include sensor data from
areas critical to the integrity of recent enlargements to the
dam, a sign of scant regard for the sensor data, according to a
prosecutor interviewed by the television program.
"It is an extremely grave omission that compromised the
operational security of the dam," said Carlos Eduardo Ferreira
Pinto, who is investigating the accident for Brazil's Minas
Gerais state.
The dam's enlargement, he added, "compromised it in a way
that was decisive to its rupture".
The accident sent a tsunami of mud through hundreds of miles
(kilometers) of valleys and rivers, killing 17 people, wiping
out small towns, polluting drinking water for tens of thousands
of people and destroying wildlife from the Minas Gerais
highlands to the Atlantic Ocean.
A Samarco lawyer told Fantastico the firm followed all dam
safety and environmental laws and the area of the dam where
sensor data was missing was the most secure part of the
structure.
In response to Fantastico's reporting on the missing data,
the company that provided the sensor data to Samarco said it was
not required to supply data to the government that was within
normal parameters.
In a response to questions from Reuters, Samarco said in a
statement that it "repudiated any speculation about prior
knowledge of imminent rupture risk at the dam."
"Alerts contained in consultants reports never indicated
imminent risk of rupture," Samarco added
Vale and BHP declined to comment.
BHP has said itwould release the findings of an
investigation into the dam burst by New York-based law firm
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton when it is complete.
($1 = 3.09 Brazilian reais)
