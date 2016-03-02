Samarco to pay 24 bln reais in damages for dam disaster -govt memo

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, March 2 Mining company Samarco agreed with the Brazilian government to pay over 24 billion reais ($6.2 billion) in damages for a deadly dam spill in November, an environment ministry memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.
The memo said Samarco would pay 4.4 billion reais through 2018 into a government fund to cover the clean up caused by the spill of a tailings dam. Samarco is a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.