Samarco to pay 24 bln reais in damages for dam disaster -govt memo

BRASILIA, March 2 Mining company Samarco agreed with the Brazilian government to pay over 24 billion reais ($6.2 billion) in damages for a deadly dam spill in November, an environment ministry memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.

The memo said Samarco would pay 4.4 billion reais through 2018 into a government fund to cover the clean up caused by the spill of a tailings dam. Samarco is a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton.

