Brazil's Rousseff: Samarco must be held accountable for disaster

GOVERNADOR VALADARES, Brazil Nov 12 Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday that Samarco must be
held accountable for the disaster one week ago, when the
tailings dam of the Vale-BHP joint iron ore venture burst,
sending a sea of mud down a populated valley in Minas Gerais
state.
Rousseff told Reuters TV at an airport after flying over
the devastated region that her government estimates the
preliminary value of the environmental fines that will be
imposed on the company at 250 million reais ($65 million), but
said that other federal and state penalties and damages payments
could apply.
