Brazil judge dismisses $5.7 bln civil suit against Samarco -Vale

HIGHLIGHTS-British PM May sets out plans for Brexit
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, June 13 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday that a 20 billion reais ($5.7 billion) civil suit over last year's Samarco mine disaster has been dismissed, the company said in a securities filing.
The mine is operated by Samarco Mineração SA, a joint venture between Vale and the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton Ltd. Vale said the judge did not rule on the merits of the case.
($1 = 3.4814 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement and license agreement
* Rex Energy- effective as of Jan 11, 2017, entered into twelfth amendment to amended, restated credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2013 - sec filing