UPDATE 4-Two dozen missing in vast mudflow of Brazil mine disaster

By Stephen Eisenhammer
MARIANA, Brazil Nov 7 Rescue teams on Saturday
struggled to reach villages devastated by a massive mudflow
after two dams burst at a major Brazilian mine, wreaking havoc
more than 80 km (50 miles) downstream and prompting officials to
warn of a higher death toll.
A dozen residents of nearby villages remain missing, along
with 13 workers from the mine, but only one death has been
confirmed in what the governor of mineral-rich Minas Gerais
described as the state's worst environmental disaster.
"The death toll will rise for sure ... The number of missing
will rise because we're talking to the residents of Bento
(Rodrigues) and some people still aren't accounted for," Duarte
Júnior, mayor of the nearby city of Mariana, told reporters.
City officials released a partial list of missing people,
including three children, ages 4 to 7, and a 60-year-old woman
from the village, which was swamped by mudslides within a half
hour of public warnings.
The mine's operator, Samarco, is co-owned by the world's
largest mining company BHP Billiton Ltd
and the biggest iron ore miner Vale SA .
Clean-up and repairs along miles of flooded river could cost the
companies a fortune.
A state public prosecutor based in Mariana said on Saturday
he will seek 500,000 Brazilian reais ($130,000) in personal
damages for each of about 200 families most affected by the dam
burst.
While it is still unclear what caused the collapses, Samarco
said Saturday that workers were doing normal scheduled work on
one of the dams to increase its size when it burst, sweeping
them away in the flood.
Walls of water filled with mining waste cascaded downhill
when the dams broke on Thursday, engulfing the village of Bento
Rodrigues and its 600 residents in a sea of mud while also
flooding others far removed from the open-pit mine.
"They didn't tell us the mud would come through with such
force," said Losangeles Freitas, resident of Barra Longa, a town
nearly 80 kilometers downstream flooded by the 60 million cubic
meters of waste water and mud.
"We lost everything. It moved so fast," she said.
Her neighbor Bernardo Trinidade, a 58-year-old plumber, said
authorities warned that the river behind his house would swell
by a meter or two. But the waters rose more than 10 meters, he
said, sweeping into his home at 3 a.m. - nearly half a day after
the dam broke.
"We took what we could and ran upstairs," said Trinidade.
"We were told it wouldn't be so bad."
Half a dozen jeeps with water and emergency supplies rolled
through Barra Longa on their way to Gesteira, one of several
remote villages along the river that rescuers had not yet
reached.
ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS
As rescue teams labored to reach isolated communities, state
officials were taking precautions to contain the environmental
fallout from the burst dams.
The dams held back so-called tailings ponds, masses of
finely ground waste rock and water left over from extracting
more valuable minerals, which can contain harmful chemicals.
Civil defense officials said state sanitation authorities
would test the toxicity of the rivers. In the meantime residents
who came in contact with the thick mud were advised to shower
and dispose of their clothing.
Samarco sought to play down those fears, saying there were
no chemical elements in the tailings dams that posed health
risks when the accident occurred.
Samarco's chief executive said the mine's environmental
licenses were up to date and the dams had been inspected in
July.
Executives have said a tremor in the vicinity of the mine
may have caused the dams to burst, but that it was too early to
establish the exact cause.
Samarco said it had set no date to restart the mine, which
produces about 30 million tons of iron ore annually. Output is
shipped to Brazil's coast and converted into pellets for export
to steel mills.
The cleanup bill and potential environmental lawsuits could
be more costly than the loss of output. BHP Billiton and Vale
already face iron ore prices at their lowest in a decade.
($1 = 3.7698 Brazilian reais)
