UPDATE 1-Anger at burst dams in Brazil focuses on Vale, mining code

(Adds Vale response, insurance estimate, resident quote)
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira
MARIANA, Brazil Nov 10 As despair turns to
anger over a deadly dam burst at a Brazilian mine, lawmakers
pushed on Tuesday for tougher regulations in a new mining code
and iron ore giant Vale SA came under pressure to help mourning
families and contain the environmental impact.
In five days of rescue efforts in towns ravaged by the
massive mudflow, six bodies have been found and 22 people are
still missing, making it one of the worst mining disasters in
Brazil's history.
The tragedy in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais has
displaced hundreds of residents, triggered investigations by
prosecutors and spurred calls for stricter oversight of the
mining industry, a huge provider of jobs and government tax
receipts in the mineral-rich state.
The chief sponsor of a new mining code in Congress, Leonardo
Quintão, told Reuters on Tuesday that he planned to add measures
to tighten regulation of tailings dams like the two that
collapsed on Thursday, which hold back waste water from
processing iron ore.
Minas Gerais Governor Fernando Pimentel acknowledged state
mining regulations are not enough to effectively supervise such
operations and his aides said they may need to rethink their
efforts to fast-track licensing.
The insurance industry is also coming to grips with the
disaster, which could trigger up to $600 million in claims,
according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
Yet the nearly 600 residents who fled Bento Rodrigues, a
poor village in the shadow of the dams that was nearly erased by
mudslides, worry they will never return home.
"Nobody wanted to leave there. It was such a nice life. And
now it's been taken away from us. It's theirs now," said Eliana
Santos, 32, referring to the mine operator Samarco, where she
worked as a contractor.
Public criticism fell first on Samarco but the spotlight has
quickly turned to the big names behind the 50-50 joint venture:
Australia-based BHP Billiton Ltd , the
world's largest mining company, and Brazilian partner Vale
, the biggest iron ore miner.
"Samarco is just a name they made up. We need BHP and Vale
to take responsibility for this tragedy," said Duarte Junior,
mayor of the town of Mariana, who has coordinated relief
efforts.
SHARP CONTRAST
BHP's public response has been rapid. Vale, one of Brazil's
biggest companies and its No.1 exporter in recent years,
appeared aloof in the four days after the dams burst. Facing
mounting criticism, it issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday
enumerating the steps it had taken since the dams collapsed.
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie held a news conference
in the hours following the disaster and the company announced he
would travel to Brazil to survey the damage. It has also
splashed almost daily updates on the tragedy in English and
Portuguese across the top of its website.
By contrast, until Tuesday, Vale had only released a
five-sentence statement some 24 hours after the dams collapsed
and referred early questions to Samarco. Vale CEO Murilo
Ferreira made an unannounced visit to Mariana on Saturday, which
the company revealed two days later.
Mariana's mayor has worked closely with Samarco, but he said
that no senior executives from Vale or BHP Billiton had
contacted him.
Influential columnist Miriam Leitao excoriated Vale on
Tuesday for its "absolutely insufficient" response.
"Vale has been drilling and dumping around Minas Gerais for
70 years," Leitao wrote in newspaper O Globo. "After a disaster
of this scale, it can't issue a laconic statement as if it
weren't obliged to act immediately."
She called on Ferreira to explain how Vale will compensate
displaced families, contain the environmental damage and monitor
the ongoing effects of the spill downstream.
In response the company released a statement - just its
second since the disaster - headlined "Vale has supported
Samarco since the first day of the accident."
About 100 employees have been involved in search and rescue
efforts, including medical staff, social workers, outdoor
experts, two geotechnical engineers and a dam specialist, Vale
said.
The company said it had also provided helicopters and 30,000
liters of fuel, as well as three cars, two ambulances, five
off-road trucks, a bulldozer and a new well for a nearby
village.
"We will do everything we can to help rebuild the lives of
the affected people, and to restore the environment," Ferreira
said in the statement.
The length and detail of Vale's news release underscored the
rising scrutiny of its public response. A company representative
also said Ferreira would join Mackenzie in Mariana on Wednesday.
The federal government has drawn criticism too, for leaving
state authorities to sort out the environmental impact of the
collapsed dams and 60 million cubic meters of waste water
contaminating rivers and coastline over 500 km (300 miles) away.
Biologists warn that the environmental impact may be
permanent, devastating local fisheries and farms. Wood pulp
maker Cenibra suspended operations at two production lines due
to the mudflow threatening its water source.
President Dilma Rousseff has not traveled to the disaster
area, although she said in at a speech on Tuesday that she is
"very worried" about the mud and waste from the burst dams
making its way downstream. She said her government was ready to
help state and local authorities.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira;
Additional reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Priscila
Jordao in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Kieran
Murray and Christian Plumb)