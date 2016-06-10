UPDATE 2-Brazil police say Samarco ignored risk of dam collapse

(Adds detail on accusations)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 Brazil's federal police
accused on Thursday mining company Samarco, a joint venture
between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, of willful
misconduct in relation to a deadly dam burst last November,
saying the company had ignored clear signs the dam was at risk
of collapsing.
Police said Samarco had skimmed on safety spending, focusing
instead on increasing production despite obvious indications,
such as cracks, that the dam was in danger of a breach.
As well as Samarco, police accused Vale because it deposited
its own mining waste in the dam, and VogBR, the service company
that checked the safety of the dam. Eight executives were also
accused, although their names were not disclosed by the police.
Samarco said in a statement it rejected any speculation that
it was aware of an imminent risk of collapse at the dam, which
held waste known as tailings from its iron ore mine.
"The dam was always declared stable," the company said,
adding that increases to the dam's size were done in accordance
with the project's design.
The dam's height was below the size allowed by its licensing
when it collapsed, Samarco said.
All of the accused, excluding one individual, were first
informed by the police in January.
Although the police have not disclosed names, Vale said in a
statement it "rejected forcefully the accusations against one
employee," saying he was never responsible for the dam's
management. VogBR did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
With the police investigation now complete, the case will be
passed to prosecutors to decide whether to press charges.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing
by Matthew Lewis and Bernard Orr)