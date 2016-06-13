UPDATE 1-Brazil judge dismisses $5.7 bln civil suit against Samarco -Vale

(Adds details of suit)
BRASILIA, June 13 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale
SA said on Monday that a 20 billion reais ($5.7
billion) civil lawsuit seeking environmental and property
damages for last year's deadly Samarco mine disaster has been
dismissed.
The mine is operated by Samarco Mineração SA, a joint
venture between Vale and the world's largest mining company, BHP
Billiton Ltd. Vale said the judge did not rule on the
merits of the case.
A tailings dam burst at the mine in November and unleashed
60 million cubic meters of mud and mine waste that devastated a
village, killed at least 13 people and polluted a major river
valley.
The National Humanitarian Society (Sohumana) filed the
lawsuit before a federal judge in Rio de Janeiro in December.
Brazil's federal and state governments also threatened to
sue Samarco and its owners for 20 billion reais in compensation
for the disaster and a settlement was reached in March to cover
the damages.
Under the agreement, Samarco, BHP and Vale will pay the 20
billion reais over 15 years to cover and repair damages. Vale,
however, has outlined it expects to pay less than that due to
the way the deal is structured, calculating future payments
depending on how much work remains to be done.
The settlement was approved by a Brazilian judge in May,
which potentially reduced the threat of a separate $44 billion
lawsuit filed by federal prosecutors in the states of Minas
Gerais, where the mine is located, and neighboring Espírito
Santo, who based their claim on the clean-up costs of the BP oil
spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
($1 = 3.4814 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese and
Cynthia Osterman)