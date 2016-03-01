Samarco to pay at least $5 bln in Brazil dam spill deal - source

BRIEF-Vornado declares increased quarterly common dividend of $0.71/share
* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, March 1 Samarco Mineracao SA will pay at least 20 billion reais ($5 billion) in 15 years as part of a deal with the Brazilian government to settle a lawsuit for damages caused by a deadly dam spill at a mine, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, will pay 4.4 billion reais in the three years following the agreement that will be signed on Wednesday, said the official who asked for anonymity because the information was not public.
Regarded as Brazil's worst environmental disaster, the burst dam killed 19 people, forced hundreds to leave their homes and polluted one of the country's main rivers. ($1 = 3.9260 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage: