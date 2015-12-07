Brazil's Vale says civil lawsuit seeks $5 bln in damages from dam burst

SAO PAULO Dec 7 A deadly dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine has triggered a civil lawsuit seeking 20 billion reais ($5.31 billion) in environmental and property damages from mine operator Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA, Vale said in a securities filing on Monday.

The National Humanitarian Society (Sohumana) has filed the lawsuit before a federal judge in Rio de Janeiro, Vale said. Brazil's federal and state governments have also said they will sue Samarco and its owners for 20 billion reais after a burst tailings dam last month unleashed 60 million cubic meters of mud and mine waste that devastated a village, killed at least 13 people and polluted a major river valley.

