Brazil sues BHP, Vale for $5 bln in damages for mine disaster

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Nov 30 Brazil filed a lawsuit on
Monday against two of the world's largest mining companies for
20 billion Brazilian reais ($5.2 billion) to clean up what it
says was its worst environmental disaster, caused by the
collapse of a tailings dam.
The governments of Brazil and those of two states hit by the
damburst sued iron ore operator Samarco and its co-owners, the
world's largest miner BHP Billiton Ltd
and the biggest iron ore miner Vale SA .
Earlier on Monday, President Dilma Rousseff blamed the
disaster on the "irresponsible action of a company" in a speech
to the COP21 climate change summit in Paris. "We are severely
punishing those responsible for this tragedy," she said.
While they are going to court, Brazilian authorities are
looking for a settlement similar to the $20.8 billion agreement
reached by the U.S. government with oil firm BP Plc
following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of
Mexico.
However, in a civil lawsuit brought by business owners and
others, a judge in 2014 ruled that BP was primarily responsible
for the spill and had to pay up to $18 billion in penalties on
top of the previous payments made.
The Nov. 5 damburst in Minas Gerais, Brazil's main mining
state, unleashed 60 million cubic meters of mud and mine waste
that demolished a nearby village, killed at least 13 people and
polluted a major river valley, killing fish and reaching the
Atlantic Ocean.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in Brasilia required
Samarco to take immediate action to contain and reduce the
environmental impact of the damburst, the chief prosecutor of
the coastal state of Espírito Santo, Rodrigo Vieira, said.
The lawsuit seeks at least 20 billion reais that would be
administered by a private fund over 10 years to pay for the
recovery from the environmental disaster and its social impact
on communities near the mine and along the Rio Doce river basin.
Samarco would be required to set up the fund to be managed
independently by non-governmental groups, such as a committee of
inhabitants of the river basin and Instituto Terra, a local
environmental nonprofit started by world renowned photographer
Sebastian Salgado.
"If Samarco does not have the financial resources to cover
payments over 10 years, Vale and BHP will be held responsible
for providing their shares," Vieira told Reuters by telephone.
Vale and BHP announced last Friday that they would create a
fund with Samarco to help in the clean-up of the Rio Doce and
its tributaries affected by the disaster. They did not detail
the size of the recovery fund.
Samarco has already been fined 250 million reais by Brazil's
environmental agency, Ibama, for the disaster, which covered the
flood plain in mud for 80 km. Drinking water supplies for a
quarter of a million people had to be closed off.
Brazil hopes to sit down with the miners and settle out of
court, Vieira said. "The big oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico is
a good precedent of how to agree on funds for environmental and
socioeconomic recovery," he said. "That's our goal."
($1 = 3.8698 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)