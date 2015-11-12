Brazil gov starts independent audit of dams after Samarco disaster

SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazilian Mines Minister
Eduardo Braga said on Thursday that the government is starting
an independent audit of containment dams in the mining sector
after the deadly dam burst of Samarco last week.
Braga denied that budget cuts stemming from the government's
austerity measures contributed to any reduction in oversight of
dams in the mining industry.
Two tailings dams broke their dikes last week sending a
deadly spate of mud and mining waste down the Rio Doce valley in
Minas Gerais state.
