UPDATE 1-Samarco, Brazil gov't move closer on $4.8 bln dam-disaster accord

(Adds government, Samarco comments, preliminary plan details,
background on disaster and lawsuit)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Jan 21 Brazil's government and Samarco
Mineração SA moved closer to a deal to settle a 20 billion-real
($4.8 billion) lawsuit for damages related to a deadly November
dam disaster, Brazil's attorney general said on Thursday.
The two sides met in Brasilia on Thursday and talks have
"advanced significantly" with the likelihood that the outline of
an accord can be completed by early February, Attorney General
Luis Inacio Adams told reporters after the meeting.
Brazil sued Samarco, a 50-50 joint venture between Brazil's
Vale SA and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd,
for 20 billion reais ($4.8 billion) after an iron ore tailings
dam burst. The resulting tsunami of mud roared through river
valleys in two states, killing at least 17 and dumping mine
waste as far away as the Atlantic Ocean.
It is considered Brazil's biggest-ever environmental
disaster. Samarco has been shut down since the dam burst.
"Negotiation of the agreement is under way and we made
considerable progress today," Adams said. "We agreed on the
actions that have to be carried out. There was convergence
between the companies and federal and state governments on what
has to be done."
If agreement is reached and financing is provided for 38
actions agreed to on Thursday to resolve the social and
environment impact of the disaster, Samarco would be allowed to
restart operations, Adams said.
Work should take up to 10 years and Samarco will not have to
pay all at once, Adams added, saying Vale and BHP would have to
guarantee Samarco's financial commitment to the recovery plan.
The company's new chief executive officer, Roberto Carvalho,
said it did not have the funds available now, but told Reuters:
"If it is operating again, Samarco will easily have enough
funds."
Not all who attended Thursday's meeting were as positive as
Adams, whose office needs to sign off on any accord. Marilene
Ramos, president of IBAMA, Brazil's environmental protection
agency, said Samarco's initial proposal for dam-disaster
remediation offered "much less" than she expected.
"The program that Samarco presented is a package of
short-term actions focused on areas hurt by the disaster," she
said. "The part where they propose new actions we consider very
incomplete, and we need faster action."
The recovery plan includes setting up a privately run
foundation that would be responsible to a board made up of local
communities, universities and research centers, government
agencies and Samarco.
($1 = 4.1564 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de
Janeiro; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Peter Cooney)