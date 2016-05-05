BHP-Vale's Samarco has not done enough to fix dam disaster -prosecutor

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 State prosecutors in Brazil said on Thursday that Samarco, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, has not done enough to clean up and compensate communities for the damage caused by a dam that collapsed last November causing the country's worst ever environmental disaster.
"Samarco is not making the effort to repair the damage, but is focusing much more on resuming production to attend to its economic interests," Prosecutor Mauro Ellovitch told reporters at a media briefing in Belo Horizonte to mark six months since the tragedy that killed 19 people and left hundreds homeless. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.