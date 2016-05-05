BHP-Vale's Samarco has not done enough to fix dam disaster -prosecutor

RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 State prosecutors in Brazil said on Thursday that Samarco, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, has not done enough to clean up and compensate communities for the damage caused by a dam that collapsed last November causing the country's worst ever environmental disaster.

"Samarco is not making the effort to repair the damage, but is focusing much more on resuming production to attend to its economic interests," Prosecutor Mauro Ellovitch told reporters at a media briefing in Belo Horizonte to mark six months since the tragedy that killed 19 people and left hundreds homeless. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)