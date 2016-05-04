UPDATE 2-Brazil prosecutors file $44 bln lawsuit against Vale, BHP for dam spill

* Prosecutors seek $2.16 bln payment upfront
* Vale, BHP say yet to receive notice of claim
* BHP shares drop as much as 7.8 pct
(Adds BHP comment, share drop)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 3 Federal prosecutors in
Brazil filed a 155 billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit on
Tuesday against iron miner Samarco and its owners, Vale SA
and BHP Billiton, for a collapsed tailings
dam in November that killed 19 people and polluted a major
river.
The 359-page lawsuit, which is also against the two states
affected by the spill and the federal government, is the result
of a six-month investigation led by a task force set up after
the disaster, prosecutors said in a statement.
The total damages, prosecutors said, were calculated based
on the cost of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the United
States. BP's total pre-tax charge for that spill, in
2010, reached $53.8 billion.
Prosecutors demanded an initial payment of 7.7 billion
reais.
Vale and BHP both said they had not received formal notice
of the claim.
However, BHP said in a statement to the Australian
Securities Exchange that it was "committed to helping Samarco to
rebuild the community and restore the environment affected by
the failure of the dam".
It said that a separate lawsuit that Samarco, Vale and BHP
settled with Brazil's government in March, in which the
companies would pay an estimated 20 billion reais, was the best
way to repair damage caused by the spill.
"We believe that the agreement (once approved by the court)
provides the long-term remedial and compensation framework for
responding to the impact of the Samarco tragedy and the
appropriate platform for the parties to work together," BHP
said.
Federal and state prosecutors did not form part of that
settlement, which they criticized, saying it was insufficient
and lacked the legal mechanisms to ensure the companies would
fulfil their obligations, making it little more than a "letter
of intent".
The roles of the state and federal government were also
questioned, with prosecutors accusing the state of Minas Gerais,
where the spill occurred, as being guilty of negligence in the
permitting and monitoring of the dam.
BHP's shares slumped nearly 8 percent to a more than
two-week low in a broader market that was down 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Additional reporting by
Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Cooney and Joseph
Radford)