公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 22:19 BJT

Brazil Fibria says has water to operate for 100 days after dam burst

SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, said on Tuesday it had sufficient water reserves for operations in Espirito Santo state to last 100 days, after the Samarco dam burst contaminated downstream rivers with mud.

(Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

