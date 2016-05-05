Brazil judge ratifies Samarco settlement with gov't over dam burst

RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 A Brazilian judge on Thursday ratified the settlement Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA, signed with the Brazilian government in March to cover damages for a deadly dam spill last year, Vale said in a statement.

The deal will see Samarco, BHP and Vale pay an estimated 20 billion reais ($5.6 billion) over 15 years to cover and repair damages.

($1 = 3.55 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chris Reese)