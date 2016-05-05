Brazil judge ratifies Samarco settlement with gov't over dam burst

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 A Brazilian judge on Thursday ratified the settlement Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA, signed with the Brazilian government in March to cover damages for a deadly dam spill last year, Vale said in a statement.
The deal will see Samarco, BHP and Vale pay an estimated 20 billion reais ($5.6 billion) over 15 years to cover and repair damages.
($1 = 3.55 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.