Brazil Vale says operations normal despite court asset freeze

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 21 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Monday that its mining operations were continuing as normal despite a court ruling on Friday that blocks the firm from extracting iron ore after a deadly dam burst last month.

The company did not give any further information on the issue and did not say whether it had yet been notified about the ruling. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)