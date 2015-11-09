Vale says burst dams in Brazil to hit Mariana output

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MARIANA, Brazil Nov 9 Mudslides from burst dams at the Germano mine complex in Brazil have taken out a conveyor belt at a nearby mine and will affect the output of iron ore giant Vale SA , the company told Reuters on Monday.
Vale and BHP Billiton are co-owners of Samarco, operator of the Germano mine near Mariana. Vale produced nearly 39 million tonnes of iron ore at its Mariana complex last year and output was up 1 percent in the first nine months of 2015.
Mud and wastewater from the collapsed Germano dams devastated a nearby village on Thursday and flooded towns as far as 100 km (60 miles) away, leaving 25 people missing and at least two dead. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.