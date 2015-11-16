UPDATE 2-Brazil's Vale says Samarco costs already exceed insurance

(Adds comments from prosecutors on estimated payout by Samarco,
paragraph 3)
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 16 The cost of a deadly dam
burst at an iron ore mine in Brazil run by Samarco has already
exceeded the insurance cap for civil damages, co-owner Vale SA
said on Monday.
Samarco, owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, has been
fined 250 million reais ($65.5 million) and forced to pay for
accommodations for the dispossessed, after a dam burst earlier
this month, killing at least seven people, with 15 still
missing.
Brazilian state and federal prosecutors said on Monday that
Samarco had agreed to pay a preliminary 1 billion reais ($262
million) to cover the cleanup costs and compensation.
"In terms of civil damages, Samarco's insurance policy is
well below even the initial values being discussed in terms of
costs," Vale's chief financial officer, Luciano Siani, said on a
conference call, adding the 250 million-real fine was already
larger than the cap on the policy.
Insurance to cover the suspension of production and cost of
rebuilding elements of the mine, such as the dams, is higher,
Siani said, without giving details.
Samarco, Vale and BHP are scrambling to control the fallout
from the disaster, which has polluted the Rio Doce river across
two states.
Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, said it
could take years for the river to recover and refused to
speculate on how much the cleanup costs and fines could reach or
give a time frame for when the mine might reopen. "That is
dependent on society," Siani said, because getting permission to
reopen will take longer than the technical repairs needed.
The company has drawn criticism for its delayed public
response to the disaster, but it sought on Monday to stress its
involvement in the recovery plan and support for Samarco. Vale
Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira was largely absent from
the two analyst calls, with Siani answering most questions.
Just after the call, dozens protested outside Vale's offices
in downtown Rio de Janeiro, dressed up as the Rio Doce and
painting Vale's logo with mud-like paint.
The accident, which also took out a conveyor belt at one of
Vale's nearby mines, will affect Vale's production by about 19
million tonnes next year, including 9 million to 10 million
tonnes of production that was usually sold to Samarco.
The company did not offer a new forecast for 2016 output but
said it would give a new figure in December.
($1 = 3.816 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky
and Peter Cooney)