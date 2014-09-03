版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 21:39 BJT

Brazil to reopen global bond due in 2025- Treasury

BRASILIA, Sept 3 The Brazilian Treasury said on Wednesday it granted a mandate to reopen dollar-denominated global bonds due in January of 2025.

The sale, to be led by Morgan Stanley, BTG Pactual and Citigroup, will be in the US and European markets and could later be offered in the Asian market, the Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐