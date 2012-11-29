版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 01:28 BJT

Brazil to issue dollar-denominated debt this year-Treasury sec

BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil plans to issue international debt denominated in U.S. dollars this year, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said in a press conference on Thursday.

Augustin added that the current exchange rate of Brazil's currency, the real, is "closer to what we believe is best for the economy."

At 3:26 p.m. (1726 GMT), the real was trading 0.35 percent weaker at 2.0968 per U.S. dollar.

