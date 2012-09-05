UPDATE 3-Brazil gets lowest yield ever in $1.25 bln debt sale

* Bonds pays investors 110 bps over US Treasuries

* Sale aims to improve terms for local corporate issuers

* Investors hungry for EM debt amid record low rates elsewhere

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Sept 5 Brazil on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion in dollar-denominated global bonds due in 2023, clinching its cheapest borrowing costs ever from foreign investors eager to benefit from relatively higher yields offered by emerging markets.

High investor demand allowed the government to improve financing conditions by lowering the bond's yield spread over comparable U.S. Treasury debt to 110 basis points from an initial 115 basis points, a manager of the deal said.

The 10-year debt was priced at 99.456 cents on the dollar, with a coupon of 2.625 percent and a yield of 2.686 percent. The deal attracted $4.5 billion worth of bids from investors, more than four times the government's initial offer of $1 billion.

Both the coupon and the yield obtained in the operation are the lowest on record for a 10-year paper issued by Brazil, a government source told Reuters.

Similar 10-year dollar bonds in Mexico and Turkey currently yield 2.627 percent and 3.542 percent, respectively.

Brazil took advantage of growing expectations that central banks in the United States and Europe will further stimulate their sluggish economies by further pushing down their debt yields. Record-low rates in developed nations is prompting investors to seek higher-yielding assets in emerging-market nations.

With the sale, Brazil aims to improve financing terms for local corporate issuers by setting a new 10-year, dollar-denominated benchmark at a lower cost.

The bond sale also comes at a time when the government of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is trying to help local companies find private financing sources to build infrastructure projects seen as key to bolstering the world's sixth largest economy.

Aiming to spur long-term growth, Rousseff unveiled measures in August to lure $65 billion in private investment capital to refurbish thousands of miles of decaying roads and railways in Latin America's largest economy.

STRONG FUNDAMENTALS

Despite a recent slowdown of the Brazilian economy, investors' appetite for the country's assets have remained strong in the past few months as they seek higher returns than those available in developed economies.

"This offer moves you away from that very narrow focus of the reactivation of industrial sector and gives you the broader picture," said Enrique Alvarez, head of Latin America research for research firm IDEAglobal.

"And that broader picture tells you that its much better to be in Brazil now despite lower growth at this point in time."

The record-low yield obtained by Brazil reflects positive investor sentiment toward the country despite complaints of growing state intervention under Rousseff as she scrambles to boost a weak economy. Brazil's economy is expected to grow a meager 1.6 percent this year after expanding 7.5 percent just two years ago.

Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, on Tuesday issued $1.5 billion in 30-year bonds denominated in dollars.

Prices of Brazil's global bonds have recovered steadily in recent months. Benchmark bonds due in 2022 are trading at a bid price of 144.375, near an all-time high of 144.688 reached in late July.

Brazil spreads over U.S. Treasuries, a measure of investors appetite for the country's debt, currently stands at 174 basis points while Mexico is at 146 basis points and Russia at 186 basis points, according to JP Morgan's EMBI+ index.

Brazil last sold dollar-denominated, 10-year global debt in January, when it issued $825 million worth of bonds after reopening an existing issue. At the time, the government secured a coupon of 4.875 percent and a yield of 3.449 percent.

The sale on Wednesday was managed by the securities arms of Deutsche Bank and BTG Pactual ž.

The government can still sell up to $125 million of the 2023 paper in Asian markets, the country's treasury said in a statement.