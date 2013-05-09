版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 21:17 BJT

Brazil offers to sell global bonds due 2023

SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil on Thursday offered to reopen a dollar-denominated global bond due in 2023, making a foray into international markets as concerns about the health of the global economy raise the appetite for emerging-market debt.

Barclays and Citigroup will manage the deal, the Brazilian Treasury said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐