版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 23:59 BJT

Brazil budget freeze should not delay Saab jet purchases -minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 Brazil's federal budget freeze should not impact the timeline for the purchase of 36 Gripen jet fighters from Sweden's Saab, Brazil's Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said on Tuesday at an air and defense exposition in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐