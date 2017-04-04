Brazil budget freeze should not delay Saab jet purchases -minister

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 Brazil's federal budget freeze should not impact the timeline for the purchase of 36 Gripen jet fighters from Sweden's Saab, Brazil's Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said on Tuesday at an air and defense exposition in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm