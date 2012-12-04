版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 22:48 BJT

Brazil's Rousseff says new measures to boost competitiveness

BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that new tax exemptions for the construction sector will help it become more competitive.

