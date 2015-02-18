Brazil tycoon Diniz seeks $706 mln from property sale -sources

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
SAO PAULO Feb 18 Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz is considering selling a large portfolio of commercial properties for about 2 billion reais ($706 million), a move that would give him extra firepower to ramp up his investment in France's Carrefour SA, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.
Península Participações, the investment vehicle overseeing Diniz's fortune, has discussed the sale of 62 supermarkets with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Brookfield Asset Management Inc and BR Properties SA, said the first source, who requested anonymity because the talks remain private.
A spokeswoman for Península told Reuters on Wednesday that the São Paulo-based investment firm had no plans to sell the stores. CPPIB and BR Properties declined to comment. Efforts to reach Brookfield were unsuccessful.
($1 = 2.834 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.