Brazil's Diniz says hasn't broken Casino pact-report

PARIS, July 6 Brazil's Pao de Acucar (GPA) Chairman Abilio Diniz defended his move to merge the retailer with Carrefour's Brazilian operations and said he would seek to convince France's Casino to back the deal.

Diniz told Le Figaro newspaper he had not broken a shareholder pact with Casino and that he had the right to hold negotiations whenever he wanted.

Casino, which is Pao de Acucar's controlling shareholder, is fighting the plan and said on Tuesday it was confident of winning support in the courts. It also accused Carrefour of demonstrating hostile behaviour.

"It's a win-win project for the Brazilian shareholders of GPA, those of Carrefour and those of Casino," Diniz told Le Figaro newspaper. "The growth potential for Casino in France is limited, whereas Brazil is very significant. I have a lot of admiration for Carrefour, which inspired me a lot for GPA."

Casino, which accuses Diniz of having negotiated the merger with Carrefour behind its back in breach of his shareholder pact with Casino, has filed two requests for arbitration with the International Commerce Court against the Brazilian tycoon

Diniz and Casino each own 50 percent of the voting rights of Wilkes, the holding company which controls 66 percent of Grupo de Acucar's voting rights. Wilkes's board is slated to meet on August 2 to vote on the merger plan

Diniz added that Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri had been "perfectly aware" that Diniz was interested in Carrefour.

"I don't believe Jean-Charles will go against this plan, which is good for everyone," Diniz said. "He will look at all the interests, for him, Casino and GPA. My intention is to talk with him and convince him."

Diniz said there were financial arguments in favour of a merger with Carrefour in Brazil.

Pao de Acucar's operating margin is higher than 7 percent , whereas Carrefour Brazil's is below 1 percent, Diniz said.

"If we can get Carrefour to the same level as GPA, the profit growth perspectives are very strong," Diniz said. "Profits will be raised further through the numerous synergies that this merger would create."

The risk is limited in terms of competition, he added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)