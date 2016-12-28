Brazil's Petrobras says missed 2015-2016 asset sale target

METALS-Copper at three-week highs on supply disruption worries
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices, updates Grasberg)
SAO PAULO Dec 28 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it will miss its target for asset divestment in 2015-2016 despite two sales announced on Wednesday that will raise $587 million.
Petrobras, as the company is known, said that total asset sales for the 2015-2016 period would reach $13.6 billion, shy of its target of $15.1 billion. As a result, its divestment goal for 2017-2018 would automatically be raised to $21 billion, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Luciano da Costa and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices, updates Grasberg)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 25 Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dialed down some expectations that it would hike interest rates rapidly, while political uncertainty weighed on Brazilian markets. Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising rates until they see evidence a recent U.S. economic slowdown was transitory, though most said a hike was coming soon, the minutes from their last policy meeting show
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)