Eyeing elections, drought-hit Sao Paulo resists water rationing

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 22 Afranio Sobrinho has one of
the most unpopular jobs in Brazil.
As the head of the Guarulhos water utility SAAE, Sobrinho
turns off the taps every other day in this industrial suburb of
1.3 million people just outside Sao Paulo to cope with a
dwindling water supply caused by the worst drought in 80 years.
"Rationing is unpopular," says the soft-spoken, affable
53-year-old engineer, adding that residents are understandably
resentful of the measure. "But you have to think of this as
managing your money - you can't live off your savings forever.
And our savings are almost gone."
Officials elsewhere in South America's largest metropolitan
area, however, are not being so cautious. Sao Paulo's main
reservoir fell last week to an all-time low of 7.8 percent of
capacity, raising the specter of a water shortage in a country
with the world's largest fresh-water reserves.
Yet state authorities have resisted calls to extend
rationing to the rest of this sprawling metropolis of 20
million, fearing a political backlash as Brazil gears up for the
soccer World Cup next month and elections in October.
Instead, state water utility Sabesp is spending lavishly on
a TV and radio campaign urging people to take shorter showers
and to turn off the taps when washing dishes. It is also pumping
muddy reserves from the bottom of the reservoir, hoping that
will keep water flowing until the election, which is when the
rainy season starts.
State officials insist that city-wide rationing won't be
needed, and that even without significant rainfall, there is
enough leftover water in the reservoir to get through the year.
"We will get through the dry season," Governor Geraldo
Alckmin said last week at a ceremony to start pumping the
reservoir's emergency reserves. "We are working 24 hours a day
to guarantee supply."
Others fear the situation is more critical than officials
acknowledge, and worry that taps could go dry around October if
it doesn't rain.
"Because we are heading for an election, addressing these
issues in a transparent way is obviously a problem," said
Mauricio Colin, head of Ciesp, a local industry group.
"Politics are involved. You can't say everything is under
control when water levels are under 9 percent."
Sao Paulo's water woes come at a tough time for Brazil,
which is grappling with a sluggish economy, high inflation,
rising energy costs and poor infrastructure. Given Brazil's
heavy reliance on hydro power, the dry spell is also fueling
fears of blackouts.
This year saw the driest summer on record in Sao Paulo
state, a region struggling to keep up with fast demographic
growth. Parts of the Cantareira, a reservoir 25 times the size
of Manhattan's Central Park, now resemble a lunar landscape.
The water crisis could prove costly for the Brazilian Social
Democracy Party, or PSDB, which has governed Sao Paulo state for
almost two decades and is the main opposition party to President
Dilma Rousseff's Workers' Party.
An economic powerhouse that accounts for more than 30
percent of Brazil's gross domestic product, Sao Paulo state is a
key battleground in national politics. Rousseff and her allies
have sought to use the water crisis to weaken Alckmin and the
PSDB, accusing them of failing to invest enough to diversify Sao
Paulo's water sources.
PRAYING FOR RAIN
In Guarulhos, residents are angry that they have to endure
rationing while wealthier areas of Sao Paulo are spared.
"Our politicians have no shame," complains hairdresser Milka
Fagundes, adding that the rationing often forces her to turn
clients away. "I feel like crying."
With or without rain, experts say Sao Paulo desperately
needs to reduce water consumption to prevent a repeat of the
current crisis.
"Once that reserve is gone there is nothing else left but
praying for rain," said Benedito Braga, president of the World
Water Council. "We can't increase supply. The only solution is
to save as much water as possible."
Draining the reserves at the bottom of the reservoir could
also leave 5.5 million people around the dam without a drop and
hit industrial production in a region that houses companies like
beverage giant Ambev, steelmaker ArcelorMittal
, Nivea, Sherwin Williams and Unilever.
Experts say there were plenty of warning signs. Last
December, a group monitoring the levels of the Cantareira urged
Sao Paulo to start rationing to avoid what they described as
"hydric stress."
"They were alerted, but nothing was done," said Francisco
Lahoz, head of Consorcio PCJ, the group that monitors reservoir
levels. "They should have taken more drastic measures without
waiting to reach to this point."
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)