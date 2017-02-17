FEATURE-Brazil races against time to save drought-hit city, dying crops

| CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil Feb 17 The shrunken
carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of
Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for
food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that
serves the desperate town.
After five years of drought, farmer Edivaldo Brito says he
cannot remember when the Boqueirão reservoir was last full. But
he has never seen it this empty.
"We've lost everything: bananas, beans, potatoes," Brito
said. "We have to walk 3 kilometers just to wash clothes."
Brazil's arid northeast is weathering its worst drought on
record and Campina Grande, which has 400,000 residents that
depend on the reservoir, is running out of water.
After two years of rationing, residents complain that water
from the reservoir is dirty, smelly and undrinkable. Those who
can afford to do so buy bottled water to cook, wash their teeth
with, and even to give their pets.
The reservoir is down to 4 percent of capacity and rainfall
is expected to be sparse this year.
"If it does not fill up, the city's water system will
collapse by mid-year," says Janiro Costa Rêgo, an expert on
water resources and hydraulics professor at Campina Grande's
federal university. "It would be a holocaust. You would have to
evacuate the city."
Brazil's government says help is on the way.
REROUTING THE RIVER
After decades of promises and years of delays, the
government says the rerouting of Brazil's longest river, the São
Francisco, will soon relieve Campina Grande and desperate
farmers in four parched northeastern states.
Water will be pumped over hills and through 400 kilometers
of canals into dry river basins in Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte,
Pernambuco, and Paraíba, the small state of which Campina Grande
is the second-biggest city.
Begun in 2005 by leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, the project has been delayed by political squabbles,
corruption and cost-overruns of billions of dollars.
Brazil's ongoing recession, which economists calculate has
shrunk the economy of the impoverished northeast by over four
percent during each of the past two years, made things even
worse.
Now, President Michel Temer is speeding up completion of the
project, perhaps his best opportunity to boost support for his
unpopular government in a region long-dominated by native-son
Lula and his leftist Workers Party.
In early March, Temer plans to open a canal that will feed
Campina Grande's reservoir at the town of Monteiro. The water
will still take weeks to flow down the dry bed of the Paraíba
river to Boqueirão.
With the quality of water in Campina Grande dropping by the
day, it is a race against time.
Professor Costa Rêgo says the reservoir water will become
untreatable by March and could harm residents who cannot afford
bottled water.
Helder Barbalho, Temer's minister in charge of the project,
says the government is confident the water will arrive on
schedule.
"We have to deliver the water by April at all costs," he
said.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Climate change has worsened the droughts in Brazil's
northeast over the last 30 years, according to Eduardo Martins,
head of Funceme, Ceará state's meteorological agency.
Rainfall has decreased and temperatures have risen,
increasing demand for agricultural irrigation just as water
supplies fell and evaporation accelerated.
Costa Rêgo blames lack of planning by Brazil's governments
for persistent and repeated water crises, shocking for a country
that boasts the biggest fresh water reserves on the planet.
The reservoir supplying São Paulo, Brazil's largest city and
a metropolitan region of 20 million people, nearly dried up in
2015. The capital, Brasilia, resorted to rationing this year.
In Fortaleza, capital of Ceará and the northeast's second
largest city, the vital Castanhão reservoir is down to 5 percent
of its capacity.
While that city will also get water from the São Francisco
project, it will not arrive until at least year-end because
contractor Mendes Junior abandoned work after being
implicated in a major corruption scandal.
"Water from the São Francisco river is vital," Ceará
Governor Camilo Santana told Reuters. He said the reservoir can
supply Ceará only until August.
After that, the state must use emergency wells and a
mandatory 20 percent reduction in consumption to keep Fortaleza
taps running until water arrives.
RATIONING
Ceará has had to cut back on irrigation, hurting flower and
melon exporters, cattle ranchers and dairy farmers. They stand
to flourish when the transfer comes through, but quenching the
thirst of the cities will take priority.
In Campina Grande, a textile center, companies including
industry leaders Coteminas and Alpargatas
have curtailed expansion plans and drastically cut back
consumption by recycling the water they use.
There, too, new water will first go towards solving the
crisis in Campina Grande and surrounding towns. Only then will
officials think about agriculture.
"First we have to satisfy the thirst of urban consumers.
Only then can we think of producing wealth," said Joao Fernandes
da Silva, the top water management official in Paraíba.
Rationing has particularly hurt poorer urban families. Many
have no running water or water tanks and instead store water in
plastic bottles.
For those who have waited decades for the São Francisco
transfer, they will believe it only when they see the water
flow.
Brito said he and his neighbors survive on the social
programs that were the hallmark of Lula and his Workers Party
administration. Though tainted by corruption allegations, Lula
remains Brazil's most popular politician ahead of presidential
elections next year.
"Without the Bolsa Familia program, we would be dying of
hunger," said Brito, who believes shortages could persist even
after the river transfer. "It's political season again, so they
promise us water, just for our votes."
