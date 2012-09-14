版本:
Brazil economic activity up 0.42 pct in July from June

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.42 percent in July from June in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 12 analysts was for a rise of 0.30 percent. Forecasts ranged from 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent gain.

The index gained a revised 0.61 percent in June.

