Brazil not planning new incentives for automakers

* Brazil not considering new incentives for automakers
* Wants companies to invest in R&D - Trade Minister
SAO PAULO, April 8 Brazil has no plans to offer
further incentives for automakers, but the government does not
rule out taking steps to boost the competitiveness of other
industries, Trade and Industry Minister Fernando Pimentel said
in an interview published on Sunday.
Pimentel told O Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper that the
Brazilian government wants to encourage automakers to invest
more heavily in innovation to meet surging demand in the world's
fourth biggest auto market.
"The industry already has many incentives. I don't see the
need to touch that," he said.
Brazil last week announced a battery of tax breaks and
subsidized credit to help struggling manufacturers and speed up
the country's fragile economic recovery. Critics say those
measures are just short-term solutions and don't address
underlying problems such as a heavy tax burden, bureaucracy and
lack of investment.
Under recently adopted measures for the auto industry,
carmakers will be offered tax cuts in exchange for further
investment in research and development.
"Bring over here the engineering, production, research and
innovation departments. We want products conceived in Brazil. We
have the capacity to produce," Pimentel told Estado.
He also said Brazil is ready to help other industries regain
competitiveness and mentioned pharmaceuticals, chemicals,
appliances and fertilizers as sectors that are on the
government's radar.
President Dilma Rousseff said domestic demand is key for the
BRICS nation to resume vigorous economic growth after a
disappointing 2.7 percent expansion in 2011, down sharply from
7.5 percent growth in 2011.
"The world is showing that whoever has the demand, controls
the supply ... And we have a market of almost 200 million
Brazilians. We have the ball. That is why people want to invest
here, sell their cars here. Why would we give up that power?,"
Pimentel said.
Brazil, a key market for global automakers such as Ford
, Fiat and General Motors, last year
sharply raised taxes on imported cars in an attempt to encourage
local production.
Last month, Brazil also imposed quotas on auto imports from
Mexico, prompting criticism of what many see as a surge in
protectionism.
Rousseff has accused rich countries of unleashing a
"tsunami" of cheap capital that is propping up Brazil's currency
and leading to a flood of imports while making the country's
exports less competitive.
Pimentel rejected the charges of protectionism. He said
Brazil is playing by the rules and could not be challenged at
the World Trade Organization.
"There are always going to be people complaining and
gritting their teeth ... but nobody is going to open a panel
against us."